University of Nebraska Lincoln reports weekend sexual assault on campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — An investigation is underway after a sexual assault was reported on the UNL City Campus.

UNL police say it happened Sunday between midnight and 6 a.m. northwest of 12th and R street.

The suspect has not been identified but is described as between the ages of 19 and 22. He is also described as a short white male with dark hair.

Lincoln Police are assisting in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-472-2222.

