University of Nebraska Medical Center research program continues to grow

The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outside grant and contract funding for research, education and public service again hit a new record this past fiscal year.

Total sponsored program awards reached $251.9 million, an increase of 10%, also marking four years of consecutive growth, according to a media statement from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“These records are the work of many faculty trainees, employees and research administrators,” said Jennifer Larsen, who served as UNMC’s vice chancellor for research since 2011. “With the outstanding faculty already here and ongoing recruitment efforts across all our colleges and institutes, I predict those numbers will continue to grow.”

This week, Larsen stepped away from her leadership role, the statement said, and Ken Bayles became UNMC’s vice chancellor for research.

Bayles thanked Larsen and the research team and said he continued to see growth despite challenges of the pandemic.

“The foundation has been laid for continued growth into the future,” he said.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.