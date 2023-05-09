University of Nebraska-Omaha students host rally advocating abortion rights

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was a rally Tuesday evening on the University of Nebraska Omaha's campus. Students are advocating for reproductive rights and abortion access.

On Monday, there was an attempt by state senators to bring abortion back on the docket in the Nebraska Legislature. An amendment to a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors was proposed that would ban abortions at 12 weeks into the pregnancy.

“College students and young people need their voices heard. And with all the legislation going on with bodily autonomy, whether it's abortion bans or bans on trans health care, we have a voice here. We are paying money to go to this university, we're constituents in the state, and we care about these issues and there needs to be some visibility around it,” said Zoe Miller, UNO Women & Gender Equity Center.

She says it appears some legislators vote along party lines and not with their constituents and she encourages young people to reach out to their lawmakers.

