University of Nebraska undergraduate application fee waiver extended to Oct. 31

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — NU announced on Friday that it will be waiving the undergraduate application fee for Nebraska students until October 31.

It was set to expire previously on Sept. 30 but due to positive feedback, it will continue.

See full press release below:

“The University of Nebraska announced on Friday that the undergraduate application fee for Nebraska students will continue to be waived through Oct. 31.

Initially set to expire on Sept. 30 after a two-week period, the application fee waiver was extended based on positive responses from students and families, according to NU System President Ted Carter. The month-long extension is intended to broaden access for as many students as possible during an important period in the enrollment cycle.

‘This is a perfect time to apply for admission to the University of Nebraska,” Carter said. “We hope every interested student will fill out their application, schedule a visit and learn more about the incredible quality and value that all of our campuses offer.’

The waiver applies to resident students using NU’s shared application for admission to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

All applicants for admission for the 2023-24 academic year are eligible for the waiver.

When applying, students should select “fee waiver” and enter the code “NUforNE” to have the $45 fee waived.

Carter noted that the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid becomes available on Oct. 1. Students must complete the FAFSA to be eligible for the Nebraska Promise, the University of Nebraska’s financial aid program that allows qualifying Nebraska students with family incomes of $65,000 or less to attend any NU campus tuition-free.

The University of Nebraska System’s shared application allows students to apply to UNL, UNO, UNK and NCTA using a single application. To apply for admission or for more information on the admissions process, prospective students are invited to contact the University of Nebraska campus of their choice.”

