UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green presides over final graduation as chancellor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, who has led the university since 2016, presided over his last graduation ceremony Saturday morning in front of a record number of UNL graduates.

This May 3,753 degrees were awarded to Husker graduates, the most the university has ever awarded.

It’s the fourth time in the last six years that the university has had a record number of graduates.

Chancellor Green presided over Saturday's commencement ceremonies which included Green singing a rendition of Susan Warners ‘May I Suggest’.

Green called on the memory of late Husker Football Punter, Sam Foltz, to inspire graduates to dream big, work hard, and stay humble.

“This is the best part of your life with much to come. Always dream big, work hard and stay humble," said Green. “I can hardly wait to see all of the good that you will collectively sow in the world. Undergirded with your phenomenal education here at Nebraska. Congratulations to each and every one of you. Now do big and good things and as always and forever, go big red!”

Green is set to retire in June and he and his wife plan to return to Christian ministry work and spend more time with their growing family.

