UNL Delta Upsilon fraternity put on probation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A fraternity at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln has been put on probation.

A UNL spokesperson tells us that Delta Upsilon will be on probation for four years.

During that time they will not be recognized as university housing.

They say any actions related to the fraternity's charter will be handled by their national headquarters.

They did not share what lead to the probation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.