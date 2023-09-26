UNL Extension office says fall is a great time to garden

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The early signs of fall can be seen at the University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension Office, even so, now can actually be a great time to start a garden.

John Porter with the Extension office said many plants love the fall.

“It’s a great time to plant perennials if you have them to add to the garden, even trees and shrubs,” he said.

Perennials are plants that come back year after year, they are cost-effective and can serve as a base of sorts for your garden.

When the leaves fall, it’s a safe bet they’ll end up on the lawn and/or garden. Porter said those leaves can be used as mulch, but can also be a home for insects.

“It provides habitat for good insects but also bad insects like ticks,” Porter said. “You’ll want to approach that with care.”

For those new to gardening, it comes with a learning curve. The most common mistake people make is not knowing the difference between an annual or perennial.

“Annuals are plants that we plant it and it only lasts one year.” Porter said. “Certain plants that (people) buy they think are perennials, but they’re really not.”

Porter said a lot of people are discovering gardening for the first time.

Porter "We saw millions and millions of new home gardeners in the United States in one year,” Porter said. “That trend has actually continued upward."

The interest has benefits not just for gardeners, but also for the environment.

"We've got to protect (the environment) if we want to protect our place in it,” Porter said. Being good stewards and being gardeners is one way that we can do that."

Another tip for perennial gardens, Porter recommends leaving leftover plant materials when they die in the winter. He said it can provide a better soil structure when those plants return in the spring.

