UNL police arrest suspect on charges of making terroristic threats toward Chancellor Greene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department (UNLPD) arrested 18-year-old Jude Almquist on charges of terroristic threats. The incident was reported on September 6 and allegedly took place on August 31.

A supervisor for the online message board, Yik Yak — which allows users to post anonymous messages — contacted UNLPD that the following post was made on the site: "Just planted a 2nd B0mb in the chancellors office!!! #HesMyChancellor"

The second floor of the Canfield Administration building, where the chancellor's office is located, was evacuated by campus police.

The police were given the GPS location of the original post, which corresponded with the UNL student union. It was also determined that the phone number was registered to Almquist and he was observed on security cameras to be in the student union at the time the post was made to Yik Yak.

3 News Now reached out to UNL and Sean Hagewood, a spokesperson for the university, said, "We will not be commenting. It's a law enforcement matter.

