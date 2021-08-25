UNL students protest outside fraternity house after report of sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of students surrounded a University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) fraternity house for several hours calling for change late last night.

Students chanted outside the Phi Gamma Delta, also known as Fiji fraternity house.

They called for changes from the university in response to a reported sexual assault in the fraternity house late Monday.

The fraternity released a statement saying it's working with police to investigate the incident involving one of its members.

It added, "We take these allegations very seriously as they absolutely do not meet our fraternity's code of conduct."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.