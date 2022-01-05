UNL updates COVID precautions due to omicron variant, introduces randomized testing protocol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, UNL Chancellor Dr. Ronnie Green announced changes to the university's COVID protocols for the spring semester.

Changes include face coverings indoors, required re-entry testing in addition to a randomized testing program, COVID isolation policies in accordance to the CDC's policies and asking to contribute booster vaccine information to a voluntary vaccine registry.

The precautions were cited as necessary safety measures amid a national COVID surge in part due to the omicron variant that is present in Nebraska.

All student workers, faculty and staff who are in-person on the Lincoln campuses will be required to test for COVID between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13. However, students who are going to return to campus are not required to test until Jan. 14 through Jan. 21.

In addition to the mandatory re-entry COVID testing, UNL is launching its "planned random mitigation testing" starting the week of Jan. 24. If randomly selected, the individual is required to comply and will be notified the week prior to the mandatory testing period. Participants will be selected from the Voluntary Vaccine Registry and outside of the registry as well.

To accommodate the influx of individuals who will be tested, UNL said its City and East Campus Union testing sites will have expanded hours. Additional specifications regarding testing is located here.

UNL is requiring that anyone who tests positive must isolate for a minimum period of five days until fever-free, with the exception of residence hall and Greek house residents, who will be required to eat and sleep in isolation until a period totaling ten days is complete.

Though vaccinations are not required and neither is the entering vaccines or booster records into the Voluntary Vaccine Registry, UNL is highly recommending the vaccines and boosters to its community.

