UNL's natural history museum and planetarium closing for renovations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Morrill Hall on the University of Nebraska Lincoln's campus will be closed for three months due to renovations.

The museum will be closed starting Oct. 2.

Read the press release below:

The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium will close to the public for extensive renovations from Oct. 2 through mid-January 2024.

“The decision to close Morrill Hall was not an easy one,” said Susan Weller, director of the NU State Museum. “We originally planned to remain open and serve the public throughout the renovation project, but maintaining the quality of the visitors’ experience is critical. Unfortunately, the work needed to overhaul a 96-year-old building disrupted our plans.”

The renovation work will make Morrill Hall more accessible and welcoming while reducing energy and water consumption. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and LED lighting system will allow the museum to maintain an environment in which specimens can be appropriately conserved.

“To make best use of this closure, we are excited to include some exhibit renovations,” Weller said. “We look forward to welcoming all Nebraskans to a refreshed Morrill Hall in January, where we can share current research on the natural world and world cultures for years to come.”

The museum’s education department will continue to provide virtual learning programs and science kits to schools during the closure.

The museum will extend all current memberships by the period of closure, and any memberships purchased or renewed during the closure will receive an extension. Additional details, including a list of frequently asked questions, are available at https://museum.unl.edu. Those with additional questions should contact the museum at morrillhall@unl.edu.

