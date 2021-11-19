UNMC and first responders use simulated domestic dispute to train agencies and advance skills

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, UNMC officials held a simulated training exercise for first responders like the Sarpy County Tactical Medical Team. In the Davis Global Centers, iExcel Simulated Community Care floor, a highly charged domestic dispute was practiced — giving all different types of first responders a chance to train and work together.

"We provide medical direction for the Sarpy County Tactical Team. Having that relationship, we provide oversight, education, training and it’s one of those big education and training opportunities to make us the best prepared we can. Should something bad happen, all our folks are up to speed and know how to deal with those situations," Eric Ernest, Chief of Division of Prehospital and Emergency Medical Services at Nebraska Medicine, said.

Police, paramedics, physicians and more simulated a domestic dispute. Officers responded to a fake call in which a man has barricaded himself in an apartment with his wife and two children, fires at the officer and injures himself and his family. First responders must then care for all injured and transport them to emergency medical units and then physicians must treat the patients.

"The idea of triaging who needs to go first and how to transition that, especially our law enforcement colleagues...they don’t have frequent experience, just due to the nature of what they do, of giving that report and doing the transition of care to an emergency department. So we’re going to work on that today, where they can accurately communicate what's happening in the field to the emergency department and giving them scenarios they don't see day to day," Ernest said.

A simulation like this allows first responders to advance their skills and practice working together.

