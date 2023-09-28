UNMC and Nebraska Medicine open new community wellness collective

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Medicine and UNMC are working together to improve health outcomes in North Omaha.

On Wednesday afternoon, they celebrated the grand opening of the community wellness collaborative.

The goal of the new facility is to connect people who live in the area with health resources. It's on 30th and Patrick Streets, located within the Highlander Neighborhood.

“Basically, it's a non-clinical space to help the folks in primarily the 68111 zip code with any health disparities. So, we're going to start out by doing listening sessions and inviting them to different town halls and listening sessions, and ask them where they fill like the gaps are,” said Christine Halfmoon, community health navigator.

Halfmoon says they'll be connecting people to primary care doctors and teaching them how to schedule rides to appointments.

Some employees will act as a liaison to these resources, helping those with need to access find their way to the assistance they need.

