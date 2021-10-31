Watch
UNMC and Union Pacific team up to provide assistive vehicles for kids with disabilities

Kids getting the chance to use transportation
Union Pacific and therapists from UNMC's Munroe-Meyer Institute teamed up to convert ride-on toy cars into affordable, assistive mobility vehicles for kids.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Oct 31, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some kids are getting the chance to use transportation in a unique way.

Union Pacific and therapists from UNMC's Munroe-Meyer Institute teamed up to convert ride-on toy cars into affordable, assistive mobility vehicles for kids.

The event was held to bring a new kind of transportation for children with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

"My hope is that this solution gives them an ability to improve their cognitive, motor, and social skills at that age," Union Pacific's Assistant Vice President of Commercial Technology Ashok Fichadia said. "If you can't move around and explore the world, it becomes really hard to kind of learn these skills."

