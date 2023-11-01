UNMC breaks ground for new CORE building

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ground was broken Tuesday on the site of what will be UNMC's new Saddle Creek Campus in Omaha.

It's known as the CORE building, which stands for Campus Operations and Research Excellence. UNMC is busting at the seams and needs space for more research. The research will include drug discovery and oncology.

“This really, truly is a new era. It's a different way of thinking about approaches to science and translational science and generating IP and business opportunities that I just think are truly exciting,” said Vice Chancellor of Research at UNMC, Ken Bayles. “This whole area is going to be transformative in that way it's desperately needed.”

Construction at the corner of Saddle Creek and Farnam should wrap in February of 2026.

