UNMC chancellor in favor of sending extra vaccine doses to other countries

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The United States may soon start sharing millions of doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine with other countries. The news comes amid a coronavirus crisis in India.

The country reported Sunday the highest single-day number of cases recorded anywhere in the world for the fifth straight day.

America has tens of millions of doses stockpiled, but none have been used.

UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold says sending extra vaccine doses to other countries is something the U.S. should consider.

“If we have excess vaccine I think it is a humanitarian and reasonable thing to do. No different, frankly, than what we did when we were treating Ebola in western Africa,” Gold said. “It is the humanitarian thing to do, and when we have the technology and accurate amount of supply to do so, we should certainly try.”

Biden administration officials now feel confident the US has enough doses for the population.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.