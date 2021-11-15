UNMC outdoor skating rink to open at end of November

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center's outdoor skating rink is set to open on Nov. 27.

It's located just east of 42nd St., midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Michael F. Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.

Admission includes skates and is $7. They accept cash or credit cards only.

The skating rink will be open through Jan. 30.

Hours of operation are:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

During winter break -- Dec. 20 through Jan. 9 -- open skating hours will be extended to:

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

See more information from UNMC below.

The rink will be closed on Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve, the rink will close at 5 p.m. The rink will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (regular hours).

If the air temperature is zero degrees (not wind chill) or below, the rink will be closed. Check weather closures by going to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theiceattheunmc [facebook.com] or by calling (402) 559-0697.

Free parking is available in Lot 15 (surface lot on 40th Street between Dewey Avenue and Emile Street), located on the north and east sides of the UNMC Center for Healthy Living.

Skaters may bring food and beverages. Alcohol is not allowed.

Masks are optional since the rink is outdoors.

