UNMC psychiatrist says roughly 3% of Americans have an eating disorder; know the signs

Monday marked the beginning of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week—an annual observance highlighting how serious and prevalent eating disorders are.

About 3% of Americans have an eating disorder, according to Dr. Daniel Gih with the UNMC Department of Psychiatry. That's almost 10 million people.

RELATED: Eating disorder symptoms rise during the pandemic

From anorexia to binge eating, there are various types of these disorders that affect people of all sizes.

Some signs one may be struggling with disordered eating include intense food restriction, hoarding food, exercising more than normal, and behavior changes.

"There can be a lot of damage both psychologically and of course physically for people who have prolonged eating disorders. That can be damage to their bones, damage to their health, it can even raise the possibility of suicide which is, unfortunately, one of the most common outcomes of these conditions," said Dr. Gih.

Dr. Gih suggests that those seeking help meet with their primary care doctor to determine the best treatment plan.

