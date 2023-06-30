UNMC trauma surgeon shares fireworks safety tips for Fourth of July celebrations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fireworks injuries are unfortunately par for the course this time of year according to local doctors. Here's what they say you can do to stay out of the emergency room.

We all know they can be fun, but the risk of injury from fireworks seem to have a way of sneaking up on people.

“We just need to keep in mind that these are explosives and can have pretty significant consequences if not handled appropriately,” said Dr. Emily Cantrell.

Cantrell is a trauma surgeon at UNMC and says eyes and hands are the most common injuries and they can be severe.

“They can be anywhere from amputations of digits to open fractures to more severe mangled hands or amputated hands and extremities,” said Cantrell. “Eye injuries can be fairly severe with both thermal burns as well as particles that get dispersed with the explosion of the firework.”

Burns are common too sometimes a firework sets clothing on fire.

"Use your basic principles of stop drop and roll, remove whatever garment is on fire, cover it with a blanket and suffocate the fire," said Cantrell.

Something else she recommends — filling up a bucket of water and keeping it nearby, so you can douse any flames that get where they shouldn’t.

Cantrell said she sees the same types of injuries in kids as she does in adults. She recommends young kids steer clear of them altogether.

If you think your kids are old enough and you let them partake in firework activities, she says, "make sure they’re closely supervised by a responsible adult."

These smart choices, she says, will make sure you and your family can experience the holiday free from harm.

“We totally want you to go out and celebrate your holiday weekend we also want you to be safe and do it in a responsible fashion,” said Cantrell.

She also says alcohol and fireworks do not mix and she recommends wearing eye protection for an extra layer of safety.

