UNMC's ice skating rink opens for the season next weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A holiday tradition returns to Omaha next weekend.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center's outdoor ice skating rink opens for the season starting Dec. 3 and runs through Feb. 5.

The rink is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education. Public skating admission costs $7 and includes skates.

Only cash or credit cards are accepted — no checks or debit cards. Skaters can bring food and beverages but alcohol is not allowed.

If the air temperature is zero degrees or below, the rink will close, according to a press release from UNMC. Weather closures can be checked by visiting their Facebook page or calling (402) 559-0697.

Free parking is located in Lot 15 (surface lot on 40th Street between Dewey Avenue and Emile Street) on the north and east sides of the UNMC Center for Healthy Living.

See the hours of operation below.

Monday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (campus intramurals in the evenings)

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

During winter break — Dec. 19 through Jan. 1 — open skating hours will be extended to:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Holiday hours are as follows:

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.