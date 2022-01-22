UNO alum appointed state executive director for USDA Nebraska Farm Service Agency

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A University of Nebraska Omaha graduate has been appointed by the Biden Administration to be the new state executive director for the USDA Nebraska Farm Service Agency.

His name is John Berge and he is also a Nebraska native.

According to our partners at the Omaha World-Herald, Berge will oversee the delivery of FSA programs to agriculture producers across the state. This will include commodity, conservation, credit, and disaster assistance programs.

