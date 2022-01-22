Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UNO alum appointed state executive director for USDA Nebraska Farm Service Agency

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV/UNO
The University of Nebraska at Omaha announced that students, staff, faculty, and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m.
UNO campus bus university of Nebraska Omaha
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 13:44:28-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A University of Nebraska Omaha graduate has been appointed by the Biden Administration to be the new state executive director for the USDA Nebraska Farm Service Agency.

His name is John Berge and he is also a Nebraska native.

According to our partners at the Omaha World-Herald, Berge will oversee the delivery of FSA programs to agriculture producers across the state. This will include commodity, conservation, credit, and disaster assistance programs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018