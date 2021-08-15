UNO celebrates summer graduates at Baxter Arena on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UNO celebrated its newest graduates on Saturday with its 2021 summer commencement at Baxter Arena.

The university had a total of 635 graduates who completed either their bachelor's, master’s or doctoral degrees.

The graduating class is made up of individuals from 16 different countries and 19 U.S. states,

all of whom completed their degrees despite the challenges they faced in the past year and a half.

"I've enjoyed my degree so much at UNO. My professors were always willing to go the extra mile and I really got to build relationships that are going to help me in my profession and in my career in the world of education. Campus was always beautiful, I loved being online. There was this last little hiccup here in the end, but it feels really good to be here today celebrating with the community," said graduate, Leslie Heise.

The 2021 fall semester at UNO will begin on August 23.

