UNO display brings awareness to domestic, sexual violence

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A display at the University of Nebraska-Omaha's Criss Library called the Clothesline Project is spreading awareness on sexual and domestic violence, one t-shirt at a time.

CONTENT WARNING: Some of the shirts in the video above depict graphic situations.

Students decorate shirts for the project or have organizers do it for them, highlighting just how common sexual and domestic violence is.

According to the university’s Women and Gender Equity Center, more than one in three women and one in four men have experienced sexual violence.

"We have a lot of sexual violence in our community, especially at the University of Nebraska, whether that’s Omaha, Kearney or Lincoln, and we’ve seen that in the past couple of weeks. So definitely promoting this and making people aware of these situations is just really important because it can happen to anyone, whether you’re a man or a woman, or you’re nonbinary or trans," said Zoe Miller, board member of the Women and Gender Equity Center.

The Clothesline Project is on display throughout the month of October.

