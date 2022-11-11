UNO experts examine state of Russia-Ukrainian War

Political and human rights experts at the University of Nebraska-Omaha examined the state of the Russia-Ukrainian war Thursday.

Some noted that the war is not going well for Russia and could last a long time including this upcoming winter which presents a number of challenges.

About a third of the Ukrainian population has been displaced and more than one million have been forcibly sent to Russia.

An expert said, "Forcible relocation is considered to be a war crime under international law. And there have also been torture and executions of civilians by Russian forces and of course, those are war crimes as well."

According to the Associated Press, over 100 thousand Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the war so far.

There are also 40,000 Ukrainian civilian casualties.

