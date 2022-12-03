UNO Police and OPD investigating threatening note found Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha said a threatening note was found on the doors of the St. John Paul II Newman Center, Saturday morning.

Read the statement below:

This morning, a threatening note was found on the St. John Paul II Newman Center Oratory door. The author of the note claims to represent Jane's revenge

UNO Police promptly arrived on the scene and are investigating the threat. Additional law enforcement agencies, including Omaha Police, are involved.

The Rev. Dan Andrews, pastor, and director of the Newman Center called the note unsettling and unfortunate and said his Christ-centered residents and parishioners are undeterred.

“This obviously causes us great concern. Our number one priority is the safety of our students,” Fr. Andrews said. “We are thankful for UNO Police’s prompt response and attention to this threat.”

3 News Now reached out to law enforcement and will update the story as soon as we have more information.

The St. John Paul II Newman Center is a social hub for all college students in Omaha, Nebraska. There, students from any college, faith or background can grow in friendship and community, grow in their faith, and spend their recreation and study time surrounded by a positive, encouraging environment.

