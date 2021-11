OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the website for Jeopardy, a local familiar face will be competing in the show’s Professors Tournament this December.

Dr. Ramón Javier Guerra, an associate English professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha, is scheduled to appear on the show on Dec. 9.

The show will be hosted by Mayim Bialik.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.