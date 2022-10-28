Watch Now
UNO Public Safety alert: Avoid Dodge Campus or stay inside

Posted at 6:03 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 19:13:38-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A text message from UNO Public Safety was sent out to students warning of a possible armed suspect on or near Dodge Campus.

Students and staff are advised to avoid Dodge campus at this time. Anybody on Dodge Campus is urged to stay inside until an all-clear message has been sent out.

