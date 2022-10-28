UNO Public Safety alert: Avoid Dodge Campus or stay inside

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A text message from UNO Public Safety was sent out to students warning of a possible armed suspect on or near Dodge Campus.

Students and staff are advised to avoid Dodge campus at this time. Anybody on Dodge Campus is urged to stay inside until an all-clear message has been sent out.

🚨UNO Alert:



Subject: Public Safety Alert Update 1



Message: "If you are in buildings on the Dodge campus please stay inside until an all clear message is given from UNO Public Safety." pic.twitter.com/k6UUzL98k5 — University of Nebraska at Omaha Public Safety (@UNODPS) October 28, 2022

