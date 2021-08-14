UNO requiring masks, testing for unvaccinated students living on campus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over the next week, students from all over the country will begin moving their belongings into their new homes at both the Scott and Dodge Campus of the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO).

It's an exciting time for students and staff, but with the delta variant creating a new wave of COVID-19 cases, the university is still very conscious about preventing an outbreak in the dorms.

“We want them to be safe," said Cathy Pettid, Dean of Students. "We want them to be excited for their journey here at the university, and we know safety is in the forefront.”

UNO is following many of the same protocols they picked up last year, limiting the number of people moving in at one time to 20 and providing cleaning supplies to students.

But one thing that is different from last fall is the availability of the vaccine. While some schools are requiring students to be vaccinated, UNO is still keeping it optional, though they will be having clinics as students move in.

Masks are recommended for vaccinated students, but those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a face-covering on campus as well as follow some other precautions.

“If you’re living in housing and not fully vaccinated, you will be having a non-invasive nasal swab every two weeks so that we can keep track of everyone and make sure we’re as safe as possible," Pettid said.

The university is ready to do contract tracing should any cases come up, and has set aside room for possible quarantining.

“We feel that if we do have an individual that tests positive, there’s a way to report it, and we have an immediate response and protocol," Pettid said.

