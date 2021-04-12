UNO student becomes business owner while still in school

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A UNO senior has started her own earring business called 47 Wires.

Although Gabriella Moore is studying molecular biology, she needed an artistic outlet.

"I used to be Pre-Med, and kind of starting this business and everything has really made me shift my values, and work-life balance a little bit,” Moore said. “I really want to be able to continue doing this, so that's kind of where that is all switched. I know for a fact I need to have a job that stimulates me and keeps me busy, but I also know for a fact that I need to do things that I enjoy outside of work."

Moore has always been artistic but never imagined she would own her own business.

"No, not at all. It just kind of happened, like genuinely, and I'm like ‘Oh, this is something I really enjoy doing.' You don't have to be a business major or have a ton of business knowledge to become an entrepreneur or start your own business," Moore said.

Her designs are a combination of her artistic inspirations and customer requests. But her signature is being able to create art from one wire.

"I make everything by hand. I pretty much just cut a single piece of wire," she said. "Almost all of the earrings minus a few of the designs are made out of a single piece of wire."

In the last year, she has been able to grow her company by having a presence in a few stores around Omaha. Through social media and her website, she has received orders from out of state. Now she can't wait to keep growing.

"I would love to route as many clients and customers directly through me as I can in the next year,” Moore said. “Whether that's doing pop-ups, or like vendor stuff like I mentioned, like art shows, things like that. I really just want to continue growing the business."

To learn more about 47 Wires, click here.

