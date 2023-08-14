UNO students at Scott Campus move-in for the 2023-2024 school year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This is Adam Wick's Super Bowl.

"Today is move-in day down here at Scott Campus at the University of Nebraska-Omaha," said Wick, who is with housing and residence life.

Wick said 930 people signed up to move into campus housing, an event he runs every year.

"It's one of our biggest events of the year. So much time and effort goes into it from our res life team, our RA's, to our welcoming team, maintenance and getting these rooms ready to go," he said.

Amber Dib has been with UNO for seven years. She is only one out of the hundreds of people making sure move-in day is a smooth process.

"It's a big day for families," said Dib. "We're excited to be part of that. We're excited to watch them move on to the next step in life."

The Scott Conference Center was filled with UNO merchandise for the incoming mavericks.

"At the bookstore, we come to the students and families moving in," she said. "It's an exciting day. The store is not open, so we bring the store here to make it a more exciting event overall."

The excitement doesn't stop at move-in day. UNO also has a welcome week filled with fun activities to kick-start the school year.

"We have a block party on Monday, movie night, casino night on Thursday, and a water event with inflatables on Wednesday," said Wick.

Wick said many hours of preparation go into making move-in day the way it is. He emphasized that it's a team effort to get the job done.

"Hundreds and hundreds of hours of preparation go into it. From hiring painting contractors, cleaning contractors to clean the rooms, our resident assistants spend countless hours over the summer decorating the hallways," he said.

In fact, meetings start for next year's move-in day in two weeks. Wick said it's all about timing and making sure nothing goes wrong.

"We prepare a whole year ahead of time," said Wick. "We want to debrief about what happened today, what went well, and what we can do to improve. It really kicks off in the summer once the semester ends for UNO students. You spend all summer getting ready for this day," he said.

Classes begin for students on Aug. 21.

