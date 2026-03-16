UNO students researching: What can 100 strands of hair show us about a dog's past?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Like ghosts - experiences we have when we're younger can haunt us later in life.

It's true for people and animals. Research students at University of Nebraska Omaha are seeking to better understand how trauma and neglect linger in dogs early on and even years later.



Enrollment for the online study is open now through March 31, 2026. Students are seeking approximately 300 families to take part. (It is not required to live in or near Omaha.)

required to live in or near Omaha.) In some cases, students may ask about collecting a sample of hair. These strands contain cortisol, and can indicate stress levels - and may even show the source of it.

This information can also reflect how well or how quickly we're forming bonds with our dogs, and may even guide their recovery once they're adopted.

Continue reading for the broadcast transcript of this story.

We are a rescue family. After their adoptions, Action and Sparky each had medical needs - things we could understand.

Benny was different. Her 'circling' proved to be one sign of early life trauma. The family's veterinarian diagnosed Benny with a severe mental health condition.

"Just like in humans, different kinds of early life experiences can influence how our stress response works, how our immune system works, and how later, our behavior might be affected," Rose Strasser, PhD, explained.

She's an Associate Professor at University of Nebraska Omaha, specializing in neuroscience and behavior. Strasser and her students have studied dogs before. This term, they're looking a few things relative to cortisol.

"(The) hormone looks at long-term stress outcomes. So, to see if that is heightened or blunted based on the type of adversity," Izzy Vargas, who's studying neuroscience, sociology, medical humanities and psychology, said.

Vargas is curious if cortisol can who whether a dog was abused or neglected - using 100 strands of hair from the back of their neck.

Maya Bergstrom knows cortisol levels can also change with training and bonding.

"For our study in particular, we're kind of expecting that owners that have reported a higher attachment to their dog, or a higher perceived value, their dogs would have lower cortisol levels," Bergstrom, who's is studying biology, began. She also wonders if it goes the other way, and for how long.

Bergstrom's study partner, Izzy Apel is focused on neuroscience at UNO. She expanded on their area of interest.

"Specific behavior that is more noticeable. Are (the dogs) going to be able to come back from that or is it going to be something that affects them for the rest of their life?"

And, for her part, Emili Kaufenberg wants to learn more about a dog's immune system - ad how it adjusts going from a traumatic situation into a shelter.

Mary Nelson asked Kaufenberg about her big goal.

"Mine is to help overall animal welfare. Which can help to prevent further abuse and neglect in these dogs."

The students collaborated with Strasser on the survey, which is the starting point for pet parents. Where it goes is about the greater good for dogs and people - providing direction to better know how to help.

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