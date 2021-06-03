UP and UNO partnering to memorialize Latino railroad workers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Union Pacific, the company will be partnering with the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) on a project that recounts the history of Latino railroad workers in the metro.

Union Pacific said, “Oral histories like these are used to fill in the gaps in historical documentation by allowing those usually not included on the historical record — often ethnic and racial minorities, women, disenfranchised populations, among others— to have a voice and a presence in history. This is particularly relevant in the case of Latino railroad workers. The Latino community played a significant role in the construction of the railroad, but their participation is mostly unrecognized, as is the continuous role Latinos have played in every aspect of railroad work.”

UNO’s Office of Latino/Latin American Studies (OLLAS) will help gather oral history from community members for the project which is being managed by UNO professor Ramon Guerra and OLLAS Director, Cristián Doña-Reveco.

The stories gathered will be added to UNO’s Criss Library and the Union Pacific Collection at the Union Pacific Museum.

The project, which is expected to continue through 2021, will be funded in part by a grant from the Omaha Community Foundation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.