Upcoming Hoot 'n' Howl Fest to feature animals, live music and crafts

DENTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center is bringing family-friendly fun to their upcoming Hoot 'n' Howl Fest.

“We are excited to bring back HOOT ‘n’ HOWL this fall,” said Jason St. Sauver, senior education manager for Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. “The crepuscular creep tours will be especially fun for kids to learn about animals that are active at sunrise and sunset – learning from folks in costume in a silly, non-scary, and interactive way.”

Along with tours, the festival will feature live local music, crafts, a live bird presentation, owl activities and more.

The festival will have socially distant seating on the grass with lots of space to spread out safely on the prairie for the activities.

The event will be totally outdoors and masks will be required inside the building for access to the restrooms.

Admission is free but there is a suggested donation of $5 per person to help Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center pay the musicians and Raptor Conservation Alliance.

The Hoot 'n' Howl Fest takes place Sunday, Oct. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m.

