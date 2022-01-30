UPDATE: 3 children killed in house fire in Pierce Nebraska

PIERCE, Neb. (AP) — Three children have died after a home caught fire in a rural area of northern Nebraska.

The fire broke out just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the town of Pierce. Three people got out, but a 17-year-old, 15-year-old and 12-year-old were unable to escape.

Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency Chief Investigator Adam Matzner says in a news release that they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names were not released.

Two people were uninjured. One person was treated at a hospital and released.

Matzner says the fire was accidental and caused by a wood-burning stove.

SEE MORE: Multiple deaths reported in fire at home in rural Nebraska

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.