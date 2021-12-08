Update: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandals used rock to damage power boxes

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — An Omaha Police Department report obtained by 3 News Now is shedding light on what happened at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge after vandals struck.

Investigators say on Monday they discovered that a rock was used to smash power boxes that house computers that control the lights on the bridge. Police say the rock used was found nearby. It knocked out power to the bridge's lighting system.

Officials say that they now have the lower portion of lights operational, but they do not have a timetable on when the upper lights will be up and running again. 3 News Now was told that crews are currently working on repairs.

Police say it appears that the computers inside the boxes were stolen; officials with Omaha Parks and Recreation say wires were also pulled out.

The vandals caused around $90,000 in damage and have yet to be caught.

A parks and recreation official says the City of Omaha is working with the Omaha Police Department to review surveillance video.

