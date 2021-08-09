Update on Council Bluffs solid waste collection

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a news release from the City of Council Bluffs:

In order to improve collection time, trash, yard waste, and recycling collection will begin one hour early for Council Bluffs residents on city waste services.



Until further notice, collection routes will begin at 6:00 am. Please set out your trash, yard waste, and recycling by 6:00 am to ensure collection. Thank you for your continued patience as Waste Connections works through weather, equipment, and staffing issues

For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at (712) 890-5454.

