Update on exploration phase of Omaha Public Library central location at 72nd and Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release on Friday, the City of Omaha; Omaha Public Library (OPL) and the Omaha Public Library Foundation (OPLF); Do Space and the Community Information Trust, which operates Do Space; and Heritage Omaha provided an update on the exploration phase of a new central public library.

The release says that those organizations and other stakeholders "will focus on the southwest corner of 72nd and Dodge as the potential location for a new library."

The Omaha Central Library said on it's website that the focus on 72nd and Dodge doesn't guarantee that the project will move forward, but these steps enable greater opportunity for stakeholders and the community to contribute to the process.

“A new central library provides OPL with an opportunity to welcome its patrons at an accessible location, offering collections, programs and services that they value and expect, while incorporating flexibility and technology that will help meet their needs well into the future,” OPL Executive Director Laura Marlane said.

The group says it is beginning initial scope and design phases for 72nd and Dodge, at the current site of Do Space, which was among the nation’s first technology libraries. Any future project at this location would incorporate Do Space technology programs with traditional library services.

Do Space would continue to operate during the building project phase and is committed to continuing to provide access to technology and innovative programs. If the project moves forward, more information regarding interim operations will be announced.

“Do Space empowers our community through access to technology and innovative learning experiences, and we are excited to continue to broaden our community impact through this opportunity,” said Rebecca Stavick, CEO of CIT.

Rachel Jacobson, president of Heritage Omaha, said the exploration phase will engage library staff and the community to help develop a central library that integrates books, community spaces, technology and programming, among other ideas.

“We’re so appreciative of the opportunity to further this exploration with the community and the partners,” she said. “Omahans recognize the need for a beautifully-designed, world-class buzzing hub that inspires people of all ages and communities to enter, explore, learn, and create.”

A new central library project website, which launched this week at omahacentrallibrary.org, includes ongoing project updates and opportunities for future community engagement.

The exploration of a new central public library is separate from the City’s and OPL’s work to transition the W. Dale Clark Library downtown library to 14th and Jones. For more information on the downtown library project, visit the City’s website.

