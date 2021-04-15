Update provided on mail-in ballots and early voting in Omaha's general election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Election Commission, early voting ballots for the City of Omaha general election will be mailed in less than two weeks to people who voted by mail in the primary election.

“The proximity of the election dates makes it possible for voters to request by-mail ballots for both elections with one application,” stated Brian W. Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner. “This is a unique feature of City of Omaha elections since they are held within 35 days of each other.”

The commission said ballots will be mailed on Monday, April 26, the same day early voting at the Douglas County Election Commission Office begins.

People who moved since submitting their vote-by-mail applications, or anyone who would like to vote mail, still have time to submit an application to the Douglas County Election Commission.

Read more below in the Douglas County Election Commission's release:

