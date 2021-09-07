US-75 northbound at Cornhusker Road to close overnight for sign repair Thursday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, a portion of US-75 will be closing Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

The closure will happen northbound at Cornhusker Road to allow repairs of an overhead sign structure.

The department said, “Motorists should use the off- and on-ramps at Cornhusker Road to continue on northbound US-75.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.