US Marshals, OPD, LPD make 231 arrests, recover missing children in anti-gang operation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three missing children were recovered during a joint law enforcement operation this summer in which there were 231 state, local and federal arrests. Illegal firearms and narcotics were also seized in the operation.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshal service:

“A four-month operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force, the Omaha Police Department, and Lincoln Police Department, to mitigate and dismantle gang activity in the Omaha metro area has resulted in 231 arrests, including 144 gang members, as well as the seizure of numerous firearms and illicit narcotics.”

Named “Operation K.O.” in honor of Deputy U.S. Marshal Paul Keyes, who died of cancer in 2018 and OPD Detective Kerrie Orozco, who died in the line of duty in 2015, the operation was conducted from May to August. The Marshals said that it was focused on “arrest warrants involving gang members, gang suppression, and gang intervention/prevention.”

The Marshal Service says the operation resulted in the following:

231 state, local, and federal arrests

144 gang members arrested

86 firearms seized

18.997 kilograms (kg) of narcotics seized

838 Fentanyl pills seized

$821,774 illegal drugs seized (estimated street value)

$48,902 in U.S. currency seized

3 missing children recovered

2 stolen vehicles recovered

You can read the full release from U.S. Marshals Service below:

