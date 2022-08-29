US Marshals Task Force offers $10k for information on man connected to Kearney homicide, Omaha robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is offering up to $10,000 for information on 25-year-old Romeo Chambers who is wanted for crimes committed in January in Kearney and Omaha.

Chambers is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha.

According to the U.S. Marshals, investigators have worked leads on this case in Omaha, Des Moines and Kansas City.

Chambers has no known address. He's described as a Black man standing 6 ft 2 inches and weighing 165 lbs.

He has black hair and brown eyes and a distinctive Boston Red Sox "B" logo tattooed on his forehead.

Chambers may go by the name "Rowdy." He should be considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

Those with information on Chambers' location should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332.

