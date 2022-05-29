US Navy WWII veteran from Iowa dies weeks after 100th birthday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A US Navy W.A.V.E.S veteran has died a few weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday, according to our news partners the Omaha World-Herald.

Estelle Leinen served during World War Two through the "Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service" program.

The program was started in 1942 and Leinen enlisted in 1943 and was stationed in Illinois.

She worked as a storekeeper, managing inventory and keeping track of supplies.

Leinen was honorably discharged in 1946 and moved to Dow City, Iowa.

Leinen died on May 17 and is survived by her 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

