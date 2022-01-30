Watch
US pushes for better tap water but must win over wary public

Carlos Osorio/AP
Angela Stamps holds a sampling of tap water, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich. After Flint's water crisis, 35% of Black adults in the U.S. said they didn't drink tap water, up from 25%. High-profile cases of lead contamination in predominantly Black cities and a history of deception around the problem have led to a distrust of tap water, which can have long-term health and financial consequences. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Angela Stamps
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 13:53:22-05

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Since the lead water crisis in Flint, Michigan, fewer Americans trust the water coming out of their taps.

Distrust is especially high in Black and Hispanic households.

Taste, the habits of family members, and trust in local government all contribute to whether people choose to drink tap water or pay for more expensive alternatives such as bottled water.

When people avoid tap water, they may choose sugary drinks instead, which can increase the risk of diabetes and other health problems.

The Biden administration wants to address water quality and lead problems, but experts say that distrust is stubborn and that officials will have to work hard to persuade people to switch back to tap water.

