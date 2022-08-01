Watch Now
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

Food and Farm Natural Chicken
Eric Risberg/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo taken Dec. 19, 2008, chickens are seen on a farm near Vacaville, Calif.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 13:44:39-04

DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk shutdowns.

The proposed USDA rules announced Monday would declare salmonella an adulterant — a contaminant that can cause food-borne illness — in breaded and stuffed raw chicken products.

That includes many frozen foods found in grocery stores that appear to be cooked through but are only heat-treated to set the batter or breading.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the salmonella bacteria sickens 1.3 million Americans each year, puts 26,000 in hospitals and causes 420 deaths.

