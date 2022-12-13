USPS shares important deadlines, helpful tips during the Christmas shipping season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For those needing to send holiday gifts, the United States Postal Service says now is a good time to get started.

Mark Inglett with USPS shares the dates you’ll want to mark on your calendar, starting with Dec. 17.

“That’s gonna be the deadline for getting those first-class mail, Christmas cards, things like that first-class letter,” he said.

The second date is Dec. 19, that’s the deadline for priority packaging according to Inglett.

Finally, Dec. 23 is the last-minute option.

“That’s Priority Express and that’s really pushing it,” he said.

Once you’re able to ship those items, the postal service has a way you can track those gifts.

“You can get automatic updates by email or text every step of the way for that package until it gets safely home to you,” Inglett said. “We've also got something called informed delivery, which takes maybe a minute to set up an account and once you do that you’re gonna start getting images on your email."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.