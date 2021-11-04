VA offering disability compensation to veterans exposed to toxic matter

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When veterans served in places like Afghanistan, Syria or Saudi Arabia, they were exposed to toxins from places like burn pits, which is what the military uses in certain areas to get rid of waste.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is processing disability claims for people who have developed asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis from their service. It's estimated this policy could help 3.5 million veterans.

"We, in very short order, have started to pay claims. "Just since August, we've already processed more than 4,000 of these claims and paid millions of dollars in benefits to these veterans and it opens up access to healthcare. I would say that this is a first step in that direction," Veteran Affairs Executive Director of Compensation Service Beth Murphy said.

To file a claim, visit the VA's website or call toll-free at 1-800-827-1000.

