Vacation in the Village event held Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Food Lovers and Inner Rail Food Hall kicked off summer with the first Vacation in the Village.

Local vendors of all sorts were in the heart of the village as well as live music and plenty of food and beverage options.

Organizers explained that they want the area around the Inner Rail Food Hall to be like the living room for Omaha, meaning there is a little bit of everything for everyone.

Dogs were welcome to play in the dog park. Families could sit, eat, enjoy live music, and curious shoppers could check out a few of the small specialty stores in the area.

It’s hoped that Saturday's event was the first of many events like it.

