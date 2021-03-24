Menu

Vaccine eligibility expanding to 55+ in Douglas County

Coronavirus
Posted at 2:02 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 15:02:25-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Vaccine eligibility is expanding in Douglas County for residents who are at least 55 years old, according to the health department.

Starting no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, those in this newly eligible group can register by visiting this website and clicking on “COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Sign-Up” in the big yellow box.

Those who need assistance should call the Douglas County Health Department information line at 402-444-3400.

