Vaccine hesitancy survey results shared Wednesday in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A survey explored the vaccine hesitancy in Douglas County. The findings were shared at the county's board of health meeting on Wednesday.

People who fall into the vaccine-hesitant group were asked about their worries and why they're not getting vaccinated. The vaccine's effectiveness, safety and side effects were among the top three worries.

Rebecca Sturm from Community Data Platforms explained the differences between the two categories of the survey results.

"One thing I want to point out about this data is that, here, you see side effects is the fifth-highest and under main fears and worries that was the third-highest,” she explained. “So it's not as strong of a reason for declining as say effectiveness and safety that were at the top for both."

The survey also asked vaccine-hesitant respondents about whether they would let their younger children get a vaccine. There isn't a vaccine approved for children 11 and younger yet. The results showed 22% said yes and 13% said no.

