Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard returns for its 39th season

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Vala’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard kicked off its 39th season on Friday with some new attractions in the works.

“One’s called Laura’s Pig Races. It's a scramble ride that should be a lot of fun for kids,” Vala’s founder Tim Vala said. “The other is a tilt a whirl.”

Other attractions included new photo opportunities throughout the farm and cinema screen.

Also, there will be a new way to experience the food options at Vala’s. The farm will offer a $35 “Taste Passport” that allows guests to try different foods from the farm.

Vala's hopes to see the usual number of people come through this season.

“We usually get over 300,000 or so, it just depends,” he said.

Vala's said people who live two to three hours away and live in cities like Des Moines and Sioux City come to his farm. The best part for him is seeing his younger guests smile.

“It’s really fun to see the kids and how excited they are and some of them have been looking forward to this. It’s kind of almost like Christmas or something for them,” he said.

